Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

NetApp celebrates India’s data trailblazers at Innovation Awards

By NCN News Network
0
137
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, announced the winners of the ninth edition of the NetApp Innovation Awards held in Mumbai. The awards, distributed across 27 categories celebrated pioneers who have leveraged data to take bold decisions, resulting in significant growth in their respective domains.

This year’s awards centered around ‘Empowering Businesses through Data’ which highlighted the pivotal role of data as a catalyst for innovation. The NetApp Innovation Awards celebrated customers and partners who turned challenges into opportunities and redefined industry standards with bold, data-driven strategies. As a hub for collaboration and inspiration, the event brought together the brightest minds to share success stories, exchange best practices, and cultivate a vibrant community, all aimed at unlocking the limitless potential of data to propel innovation across industries.

Mr. Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp
Mr. Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp

“Data has become the cornerstone of business strategy, with AI and ML driving strategic decision-making that accelerates organisational growth and competitive advantage,” said Mr. Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp. “The NetApp Innovation Awards celebrated visionaries who have championed the potential of data. As we continue our journey together, I look forward to seeing our customers and partners scale new heights, driven by our high performance and scalable solutions.”

Mr. M.Chandrasekaran, CTO, IDBI Bank, winner of the Sustainable IT Award
Mr. M.Chandrasekaran, CTO, IDBI Bank, winner of the Sustainable IT Award

Mr. M.Chandrasekaran, CTO, IDBI Bank, winner of the Sustainable IT Award said, “The NetApp Innovation Awards are a testament to the use of data in driving meaningful change. This recognition not only celebrates our team’s dedication and resilience but also reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries, leveraging data to innovate, and shaping the future of our industry. We’re excited to continue exploring new opportunities, knowing that the potential for growth and transformation is limitless.”

Selection Criteria This year, the NetApp Innovations Awards received 139 nominations that were meticulously judged by a jury of eminent industry leaders. The winners were felicitated at the event across categories like Data visionary, Sustainable IT, Excellence in Data Protection, and more. The selection of winners involved a rigorous five-step process including inviting nominations, review and shortlisting by the leading consultancy firm and process partner Ernst & Young (EY), expert jury evaluation, grand jury evaluation, and winner recognition.  

Full List of Winners:

S.No.Category  Winner 
1Data Visionary Award JSW Steel Limited 
2Excellence in App Modernisation WeVOIS Labs Private Limited 
3Excellence in Cyber Security Practices and Implementation Quest Global 
4Excellence in Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Implementation Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited 
5Excellence in New Age Tech (AI & ML) Apollo Tyres 
6Innovation in Cloud Data Services Tata AIG 
7Innovation in Public Sector Units Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 
8Intelligent Data Infrastructure Excellence Award Bahwan CyberTek 
9Sustainable IT Award IDBI Bank 
10Sustainable IT Award Tata Consultancy Services 
11Innovation in Data Modernisation in Private Cloud State Bank of India 
12Excellence in Data-Powered Digital Transformation SBI Life 
13Excellence in Multi-Cloud Innovation  Axis Bank 
14Excellence in Cloud Innovation for e-Governance Reliance Jio 
15Excellence in Data and App Modernisation  Tata Communications 
16Excellence in Consumption-Based Data Management Tata Consultancy Services  
17Innovation in Data Protection & Compliance  Mahindra & Mahindra 
18Excellence in Smart Storage Consolidation IndusInd Bank 
19Innovation in Secure Digital Infrastructure C-Edge Technologies 
20Excellence in Automated Disaster Recovery Angel One 
21Innovation in Self-Service Storage Management ESDS Software Solutions Ltd 
22Excellence in Private Cloud Innovation Bank of Maharashtra  
23Excellence in High-Availability and Disaster Recovery Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited 
24Excellence in Data Center Managed Services CtrlS Datacenters Ltd 
25Excellence in Digital Healthcare Transformation Aster DM Healthcare Ltd 
26Excellence in IT Infrastructure Modernisation & Efficiency Berger Paints 
27Excellence in Data Protection and Cyber Resilience National Stock Exchange 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NetApp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 173
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Consistent Infosystems Products to be Available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Soon
Next article
Elista Launches Two High-Performance SSDs, Redefining Storage for Indian Consumers
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative