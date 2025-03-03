NetApp celebrates India’s data trailblazers at Innovation Awards

- Advertisement -

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, announced the winners of the ninth edition of the NetApp Innovation Awards held in Mumbai. The awards, distributed across 27 categories celebrated pioneers who have leveraged data to take bold decisions, resulting in significant growth in their respective domains.

This year’s awards centered around ‘Empowering Businesses through Data’ which highlighted the pivotal role of data as a catalyst for innovation. The NetApp Innovation Awards celebrated customers and partners who turned challenges into opportunities and redefined industry standards with bold, data-driven strategies. As a hub for collaboration and inspiration, the event brought together the brightest minds to share success stories, exchange best practices, and cultivate a vibrant community, all aimed at unlocking the limitless potential of data to propel innovation across industries.

Mr. Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp

“Data has become the cornerstone of business strategy, with AI and ML driving strategic decision-making that accelerates organisational growth and competitive advantage,” said Mr. Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp. “The NetApp Innovation Awards celebrated visionaries who have championed the potential of data. As we continue our journey together, I look forward to seeing our customers and partners scale new heights, driven by our high performance and scalable solutions.”

Mr. M.Chandrasekaran, CTO, IDBI Bank, winner of the Sustainable IT Award

Mr. M.Chandrasekaran, CTO, IDBI Bank, winner of the Sustainable IT Award said, “The NetApp Innovation Awards are a testament to the use of data in driving meaningful change. This recognition not only celebrates our team’s dedication and resilience but also reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries, leveraging data to innovate, and shaping the future of our industry. We’re excited to continue exploring new opportunities, knowing that the potential for growth and transformation is limitless.”

Selection Criteria This year, the NetApp Innovations Awards received 139 nominations that were meticulously judged by a jury of eminent industry leaders. The winners were felicitated at the event across categories like Data visionary, Sustainable IT, Excellence in Data Protection, and more. The selection of winners involved a rigorous five-step process including inviting nominations, review and shortlisting by the leading consultancy firm and process partner Ernst & Young (EY), expert jury evaluation, grand jury evaluation, and winner recognition.

Full List of Winners:

S.No. Category Winner 1 Data Visionary Award JSW Steel Limited 2 Excellence in App Modernisation WeVOIS Labs Private Limited 3 Excellence in Cyber Security Practices and Implementation Quest Global 4 Excellence in Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Implementation Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited 5 Excellence in New Age Tech (AI & ML) Apollo Tyres 6 Innovation in Cloud Data Services Tata AIG 7 Innovation in Public Sector Units Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 8 Intelligent Data Infrastructure Excellence Award Bahwan CyberTek 9 Sustainable IT Award IDBI Bank 10 Sustainable IT Award Tata Consultancy Services 11 Innovation in Data Modernisation in Private Cloud State Bank of India 12 Excellence in Data-Powered Digital Transformation SBI Life 13 Excellence in Multi-Cloud Innovation Axis Bank 14 Excellence in Cloud Innovation for e-Governance Reliance Jio 15 Excellence in Data and App Modernisation Tata Communications 16 Excellence in Consumption-Based Data Management Tata Consultancy Services 17 Innovation in Data Protection & Compliance Mahindra & Mahindra 18 Excellence in Smart Storage Consolidation IndusInd Bank 19 Innovation in Secure Digital Infrastructure C-Edge Technologies 20 Excellence in Automated Disaster Recovery Angel One 21 Innovation in Self-Service Storage Management ESDS Software Solutions Ltd 22 Excellence in Private Cloud Innovation Bank of Maharashtra 23 Excellence in High-Availability and Disaster Recovery Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited 24 Excellence in Data Center Managed Services CtrlS Datacenters Ltd 25 Excellence in Digital Healthcare Transformation Aster DM Healthcare Ltd 26 Excellence in IT Infrastructure Modernisation & Efficiency Berger Paints 27 Excellence in Data Protection and Cyber Resilience National Stock Exchange

