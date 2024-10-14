NetApp appoints Ganesan Arumugam as APAC Senior Director

- Advertisement -

NetApp has announced the appointment of Mr. Ganesan Arumugam as its Senior Director for APAC Channel Sales & Alliances.

Ganesan will coordinate with both global and regional market leaders to develop and execute NetApp’s channel strategy throughout Asia Pacific. In his new position, he is tasked with enhancing the capabilities and skillsets of the technical communities within the Partner Organization.

As the APAC representative for NetApp’s Worldwide Partner Organization (WPO), Ganesan will oversee the expansion of the company’s Partner Sphere program, which is designed to promote the adoption of unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions.

Mr. Andrew Sotiropoulos, Senior Vice President and General Manager for NetApp Asia Pacific commented, “Our channels and partner ecosystem remains the foundation for our Go-to-Market strategy and overall growth for APAC. Previously as our India Channel lead, Ganesan played a key role in building up a strong and reliable ecosystem made up of NetApp-managed and Distributor-managed partners, that extended well across the market and delivered consistent revenue growth. He will now step up to the APAC region and I am confident he will replicate his success here.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Ganesan Arumugam stated, “We have on board the best partners that can bring NetApp’s intelligent data management solutions to the market. When our partners succeed, we succeed. I look forward to engaging more of our partners in my new role, and am honoured for the opportunity to deepen NetApp’s relationships with them across APAC.”

Ganesan brings nearly 30 years of experience in the technology sector, having managed channels and sales with renowned global enterprises such as Symantec, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM and Novell. He will report directly to Andrew Sotiropoulos and will be stationed in Singapore.

