NetApp and Kyndryl Partner to Fast-track Cloud Transition and Transformation for Customers

NetApp, a cloud-led, data-centric software company, and Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure services provider, announced a global alliance to help customers transform their businesses by unlocking insights from data stored on premises, in the cloud and edge computing environments. Under the alliance, NetApp and Kyndryl will collaborate to help customers across industries enhance and improve their ability to manage and extract business value from an avalanche of unstructured data including text-based documents, photos, audio and video files, IoT sensors and other sources.

Specifically, the partners will align Kyndryl’s IT infrastructure and managed services expertise with NetApp’s strong leadership with the top public clouds along with its edge-to-core-to-cloud scalability to create new solutions that enable companies to access, analyze and derive insights from data that sits across multiple platforms and multiple clouds.

“We’re pleased to announce our strategic relationship with NetApp to help customers solve some of their most pressing data and IT challenges,” said Mr. Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl. “The combination of our respective expertise and technology leadership will enable companies in all industries to transition more and more of their critical applications to the cloud, while driving valuable insights from their unstructured data across IT modernization.”

The companies will combine their respective expertise, based on over 15 years of collaborating to provide best-of-breed solutions, to develop innovative solutions that help customers more efficiently and effectively manage, analyze and optimize their data to inform and drive important business decisions.

“Increasingly the ability to manage and analyze large amounts of unstructured data in concert with traditional structured data is a key enabler of data-driven business transformation. NetApp’s strategic partnership with Kyndryl enables joint delivery of critical data infrastructure services that will accelerate future innovation and business impact for customers and fast track cloud adoption,” said Mr. George Kurian, CEO, NetApp. “This momentum and collective success within key industries made it clear it was time to elevate our relationship with Kyndryl and work together on solutions that address similar challenges in other data-centric market segments.”

Kyndryl and NetApp also intend to co-design advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to provide customers greater flexibility, versatility and value from the use of unstructured information and help companies derive business value from their data.

To help companies to better organize, manage and reap insights through enhanced data management, Kyndryl and NetApp will collaborate on new hybrid cloud solutions and services tailored and tuned to address industry-specific challenges

