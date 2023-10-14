NetApp and Ducati Corse Renew Partnership and Introduce Co-Engineered Data Management and Insights Solution

- Advertisement - -

NetApp announced the renewal of its partnership agreement with Ducati Corse for the 2023 to 2025 seasons and names NetApp the team’s Official Data Infrastructure Partner. The latest innovation resulting from this partnership is a virtual data management and insights solution for race analytics and R&D that uses NetApp ONTAP® with NetApp SnapMirror™ and NetApp FlexCache™.

The world of grand prix racing relies heavily on speed. When Ducati Corse found its synchronization times between the racetrack and between engineers across multiple locations, including the Borgo Panigale HQ, was too slow to be effective, they looked to NetApp to help design a new data insights and management solution. Delivering almost real-time data sharing and analytics, NetApp helps tech teams extract maximum value from test and race weekend sessions that can mean the difference between pole position and a starting position down the grid.

Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp.

“Through our joint innovation with Ducati, we’ve played a pivotal role in revolutionizing their data infrastructure, enhancing every facet of their software development, design and engineering,” said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. “Our collaboration has enabled near real-time data sharing and analytics, accelerating the entire landscape of elite motorcycle racing data analysis. Ducati is one of the shining stars in Italy’s ‘Motor Valley,’ and we’re committed to riding along with Ducati to help them achieve greater success.”

The benefits of the co-engineered solution include:

Seamless connection between Ducati’s data infrastructure clusters so engineers can access the same always-on data from anywhere.

Data insights captured in an elite racing environment to be used across all Ducati business units.

A software-defined approach to create a powerful but efficient data storage foundation built on NetApp ONTAP® – delivering the power of NetApp’s decades of enterprise data management innovation and product leadership.

Optimized data transfer powered by NetApp ONTAP with SnapMirror for unified, high-speed, and secure replication of data.

FlexCache remote caching for actively read data only. FlexCache improves the speed and productivity of collaboration across multiple locations, increases data throughput and reducing WAN bandwidth costs.

Gigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse.

“With this data management platform, we can seamlessly manage, share, protect and move our data in our hybrid cloud environment from the factory to our garage, and to the track during a race, and share data with our engineers in a way that is fast, secure, and seamless,” said Gigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse. “As Triple Crown holders and with our first MotoGP Riders’ World Title in 15 years, we need the best technology, data, and data management to ensure we defend these titles and we’re confident in our partnership with NetApp to help us do this.” Since 2018, NetApp and Ducati have collaborated to help Ducati successfully manage 200 applications and support 90 virtual machines in a disaster recovery center. NetApp provides the speed and capacity to help Ducati manage branch operations and perform on-site data analysis while moving data to a hybrid cloud, reducing the time it took to develop prototypes and get new motorcycles to market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NetApp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.