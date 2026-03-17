Net Zero City Leaders Summit & Expo 2026 Opens in Taipei, Showcasing AI-Driven Sustainability and Global Collaboration

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The Net Zero City Leaders Summit & Expo 2026 officially opened alongside the Smart City Summit & Expo 2026 in Taipei, bringing together global policymakers, industry leaders, technology innovators, and city representatives to accelerate the transition toward sustainable and low-carbon urban ecosystems. The event highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI), digital solutions, and international cooperation in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including officials from Taiwan’s National Development Council and Ministry of Economic Affairs, alongside representatives from global organizations, research institutions, and city governments. Delegates from countries such as the United States, Germany, Japan, Canada, Poland, Brazil, and Thailand participated, reinforcing the event’s global significance.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin emphasized that achieving net zero requires a multi-dimensional approach. He highlighted Taiwan’s strong focus on renewable energy development, including solar, offshore wind, geothermal, and emerging solutions such as hydrogen energy and carbon capture technologies. He also stressed the importance of energy efficiency, noting that reducing energy consumption across industries and households plays a critical role in carbon reduction.

The Minister further pointed out that the rapid rise of AI and digital transformation brings both opportunities and challenges. While AI enhances efficiency and innovation, it also increases energy demand, making energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure essential. He underlined that balancing AI growth with green energy and carbon reduction strategies is key to building a sustainable future.

Chairman Yeh Chun-Hsien of the National Development Council echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the theme of “AI-driven dual-axis transformation.” He noted that cities are responsible for a significant share of global carbon emissions, making them central to climate action. By integrating AI into urban governance—such as disaster prevention, resource management, and smart infrastructure—cities can improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

The expo also showcased Taiwan’s advancements in net-zero technologies, including smart energy management systems, AI-powered monitoring, energy-efficient data centers, and digital twin applications. Innovations in carbon capture, green building materials, and hydrogen energy were presented as key pathways toward achieving sustainability goals.

A major highlight of the event was the emphasis on global collaboration. Representatives from international alliances, including the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy, stressed that cities must work collectively across governments, industries, and communities to drive meaningful change. With cities accounting for nearly 70% of global emissions, coordinated efforts are essential to accelerate the transition.

The Net Zero City Leaders Summit & Expo 2026 serves as a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, innovation showcase, and strategic partnerships. As nations and cities share best practices and technological advancements, the event reinforces a shared vision—leveraging AI, clean energy, and digital transformation to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities for the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Smart City Summit

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