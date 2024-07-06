Net Protector Triumphs with Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Conference in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

Net Protector Endpoint Security proudly hosted a highly successful Cybersecurity & Endpoint Security Conference on June 22, 2024, at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai. The event was spearheaded by Directors Mr. Sanjiv Kela and Mr. Sumeet Kela, marking over 33 years of Net Protector’s cybersecurity legacy.

Mr. Sumeet Kela, the Technical Head, demonstrated Net Protector’s Endpoint security solutions

The conference aimed to elevate awareness about the latest trends in cyber attacks while showcasing Net Protector’s state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions. The event saw the participation of over 220 top IT professionals and network security experts from Greater Mumbai, who engaged in insightful sessions on hacking, data breaches, and other critical cybersecurity issues. Mr. Sumeet Kela, the Technical Head, provided in-depth demonstrations of Net Protector’s advanced Endpoint security solutions, including EPS Web Console, Atomic Time, Krypton Enterprise Backup, and IT Pro Manage.

Key Highlights:

• Live demonstrations of cutting-edge security solutions.

• Networking opportunities with industry leaders.

• Insights into the latest cybersecurity trends and threats.

In addition, Net Protector launched innovative products designed to defend against threats across all operating systems, serving corporates, government bodies, nuclear power plants, and the defense sector.

