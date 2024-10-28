Neron Informatics Leads the Charge in Unified Solutions for Digital Workplaces

- Advertisement -

Neron Informatics, a DIPP-certified startup established in 2017, is a leading manufacturer of unified communication solutions, driving innovation for the digital workplace under the Make in India initiative.

In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Vishal Jain, Vice President of Business Development – APAC & MEA, Neron Informatics Pvt. Ltd. shares insights on their advanced unified communication solutions and valuable experiences from recent industry engagements.

Can you tell us about Neron Informatics and its offerings?

Neron Informatics is an eight-year-old company specializing in unified communication systems. We manufacture IP PBX solutions designed for various market segments, including SOHO, SMB, mid-size, large enterprises, and project-based requirements. Our product range also includes TC-certified IP phones, FXS and FXO gateways, and GSM VoLTE gateways. Additionally, we develop in-house automation applications and software-based PBX solutions.

What regions do you operate in?

We have a significant presence in India and extend our operations to Southeast Asia, the Gulf countries, Africa, and Europe. We work with a network of distribution partners and registered partners across India to reach various segments.

Which sectors do you primarily serve?

Our deployments are focused on several key sectors, including BFSI, call centers, BPOs, and ISPs. Notably, we’ve established successful implementations with the Indian Railways, Indian Defence, the Airport Authority of India, and various banking institutions.

How has your experience been at Infocomm this year?

This year’s Infocomm has been remarkable compared to previous years. The event has been more dynamic, with increased engagement not only in audio and video but also in unified communications. I believe it has been one of the best events I’ve witnessed, fostering valuable interactions and collaborations.

