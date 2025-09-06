Neotech Infocom’s Journey – Partnering with Tally to Drive Growth, Collaboration, Innovation, and Long-Term Success

- Advertisement -

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Nilesh Kadakia, CEO, Neotech Infocom, shares insights on Tally partnership, business growth, collaboration, industry challenges, and strategies for long-term success.

Can you share your journey with Tally and how Neotech Infocom grew?

I’ve been part of the IT industry for the last 37 years, and for the past 21 years, I’ve been closely associated with Tally. We started Neotech Infocom as a single-user company, and today, we proudly serve over 1,500 customers who use Tally with us. Over the years, we’ve provided comprehensive solutions around Tally and related products. With Tally’s continuous innovation, including offerings like Tally on AWS, WABA, banking solutions, and TallyCapital, we’ve seen tremendous growth. Tally has given Neotech a clear growth path, helping us expand from a small enterprise to a robust company.

How would you describe your experience working with Tally as a partner?

Tally is extremely partner-friendly. They focus on ensuring that customers remain loyal while providing consistent value. As a partner, this approach allows us to earn regular revenue and grow professionally. Beyond the product, Tally supports our vision of building Neotech as a corporation. They emphasize professional growth, corporate development, and mutual success.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of this journey?

The journey, of course, has its ups and downs, but the trust and confidence Tally and the industry community provide are invaluable. The ASIRT platform, for example, has been incredibly supportive. It fosters a spirit of collaboration, where business peers are seen not as competitors but as collaborators. This sense of community and support gives you the confidence to rise even after failures.

Can you elaborate on the collaborative ecosystem within the industry?

The IT and Tally community is built on collaboration. If a product isn’t part of your portfolio but your peers offer it, you can still ensure it reaches your customers with their help. This mutual growth—helping each other while expanding business—is the essence of this ecosystem. The platform encourages partners to grow together, work together, and share knowledge, creating a truly supportive and thriving environment.

Any advice for aspiring partners in the Tally ecosystem?

Trust in the process, collaborate actively, and never see others as competitors. Build strong relationships, leverage the support platforms available, and focus on delivering value to your customers. Growth comes naturally when you nurture trust, community, and collaboration.

