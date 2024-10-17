NeoSOFT Showcases Enhanced Gen AI Solutions at GITEX Global

- Advertisement -

NeoSOFT, a global leader in IT consulting and digital transformation, is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Global, taking place from October 14-16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At the forefront of innovation, NeoSOFT is showcasing an array of advanced solutions designed to drive transformative growth for businesses across industries.

A key highlight of NeoSOFT’s participation is the launch of its enhanced Gen AI solution capabilities, specially designed for Chatbots, Financial Underwriting, Risk Management, and Supply Chain Management. These AI-driven solutions are engineered to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and elevate customer interactions. By showcasing these advancements, NeoSOFT aims to illustrate how businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency and intelligence through cutting-edge AI technologies.

Mr. Nishant Rathi, Founder & Director, NeoSOFT

Mr. Nishant Rathi, Founder & Director, along with the NeoSOFT team, will be actively engaging with attendees throughout the event. They will address industry professionals’ queries, offering valuable insights into the capabilities and benefits of NeoSOFT’s innovative solutions. In addition, they will share their vision for the future of AI, Blockchain, and other transformative technologies. Their presence highlights NeoSOFT’s commitment to building strong partnerships and delivering forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving demands of businesses in today’s fast-paced digital world.

Nishant Rathi, expressed his excitement about the company’s presence at the event, saying, “This is our 20th year exhibiting at Gitex. We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response we have received at GITEX Global. The enthusiasm from partners and potential clients alike confirms the value of our innovations. We are particularly excited to unveil our enhanced Gen AI solutions, which we believe will significantly optimize operations and accelerate business outcomes across sectors. GITEX has always been a pivotal platform for us to showcase our expertise, and this year is no exception.”

In addition to the Gen AI solutions, NeoSOFT is showcasing several other high-impact digital solutions aimed at accelerating growth across industries. These include Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), DevOps, and solutions for Global Captive Centers, all of which are being demonstrated at the NeoSOFT booth.

NeoSOFT’s innovative approach to IT solutions is positioning the company as a key player in the ongoing digital transformation efforts of businesses globally. GITEX Global 2024 has provided a platform for the company to showcase its ability to drive growth and deliver impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of the digital world. For more information or to engage with NeoSOFT at GITEX Global 2024, visit booth H6-20 or reach out to the team onsite.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NeoSOFT

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 128