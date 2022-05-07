Neopack launches the Urban Messenger Bag with a stylish and slim design for professionals

- Advertisement -

Neopack, a leader in sleeves, bags, and cases, has launched an Urban Messenger Bag which is handcrafted to perfection for the discerning modern-day professional.

Neopack’s Urban Messenger Bag is made with high-grade leatherette material and has a padded laptop compartment and organiser pockets inside. Moreover, it has a nylon shoulder strap with soft padding.

It’s a compact stunner and is built to perform. Made with high-grade leatherette material, it is fully equipped to carry your laptop or Macbook, chargers, documents, etc.

This bag is durable and easy to maintain. Just give it one wipe and you have yourself a svelte, shining bag! It comes with multiple and spacious compartments to organise your daily essentials. It also has a padded section to safely carry your laptop or MacBook, which in turn keeps your device safe from scratches and shocks.

The extendable grab handles and the padded shoulder strap provide you with two convenient carrying solutions. Moreover, the grab handles, zippers, and pockets on the inside provide hassle-free portability. The Urban Messenger offers ultimate utility and style The Urban Messenger Bag helps you carry your personality wherever you go, in this designer bag that is big and spacious enough to carry not just your necessities but a lot more. This luxurious lifestyle essential is a must-have in colour options. Grainy Black, Camel Tan, and Coffee Brown are the trendy colours.

