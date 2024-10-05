Nemetschek Teams Up with ImageGrafix to Expand AEC Software Reach in India

- Advertisement -

Nemetschek Group, a global leader in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) software solutions, announced a strategic partnership with ImageGrafix Software Solutions, one of India’s leading technology solutions providers. The alliance is designed to expand Nemetschek’s presence in India’s rapidly growing AEC industry, promoting a range of innovative software solutions enhancing efficiency, boosting sustainability, and accelerating digital transformation.

This partnership will leverage ImageGrafix’s deep expertise of India, while facilitating Nemetschek to deliver its comprehensive suite of cutting-edge software solutions to AEC industry professionals across the nation. The tools would empower architects, engineers, and the construction workforce to respond to the increasing demand for digital adoption and practices from the fast-growing Indian urban landscape.

Mr. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent

Mr. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent, commenting on the alliance, said, “We are excited to collaborate with ImageGrafix Software Solutions as we transform the Indian AEC sector. With India’s infrastructure boom in full swing, our cutting-edge software can significantly impact how projects are conceptualised, designed, and executed. By leveraging ImageGrafix’s deep-rooted local expertise and Nemetschek’s advanced technological solutions, we’ll create innovative offerings tailored to the specific needs of specialized sectors like Oil & Gas, Plant & Processing, and large civil infrastructures. Together, we’re committed to driving more sustainable and high-quality projects that shape India’s future.”

Currently, investments in India’s AEC industry have been going up with some upward traction, particularly with regards to the sectors of urban infrastructure, smart cities, and commercial real estate; the market size would cross $1 trillion by 2026, growing at 7.1% annually. To this end, the Nemetschek-ImageGrafix collaboration will help capitalize on this momentum through best-of-breed software tools there to deliver productivity gains through streamlined project management and sustainability.

Mr. Venkat S, Director of ImageGrafix Software Solutions

Mr. Venkat S, Director of ImageGrafix Software Solutions concurred with the same, “We are more than happy to partner with Nemetschek Group as their solutions do strongly align with the emerging needs of the AEC industry of India. We are collectively looking forward towards helping Indian companies catering specific to oil & gas, civil infrastructure and continuous processing industries to include international standards in construction and design as India takes its step towards BIM technologies.”

It will bring together the local market expertise of ImageGrafix and the technical know-how of Nemetschek, thereby catalysing change in the industry towards an Indian digitalisation, project execution, and sustainability model.

Mr. Manideep Saha, GM & Head of Channel Sales, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent

Mr. Manideep Saha, GM & Head of Channel Sales, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent reiterated that, “We are very excited about our partnership with ImageGrafix. Together we will significantly empower Indian infrastructure industry, especially in the Construction, Oil & Gas, Plant & Process and Large Civil Infrastructure sectors, with the tools they need to compete on a global scale. By combining Nemetschek’s cutting-edge technology with ImageGrafix’s deep domain expertise in these sectors, we aim to provide comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities of these sectors. Our collaboration will drive digital transformation, innovation, efficiency, and sustainability across all sectors.”

