Nemetschek India & MicroGenesis CADSoft join forces to revolutionise the advanced AEC Software in India, Eyeing 15-20% Market Share by 2026

- Advertisement -

Nemetschek Group, a globally leading software solutions provider for the AEC industry, has announced a strategic partnership with MicroGenesis CADSoft, a premier software and service provider with expertise in CAD/CAM/CAE and Building Information Modelling (BIM). This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in India’s architecture, engineering, and construction sectors.

This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in India’s architecture, engineering, and construction sectors, with an ambitious goal of capturing 15-20% market share in the AEC software market over the next 2-3 years.

MicroGenesis CADSoft has deep domain knowledge and has proven commitments to the construction sector. This partnership will strengthen the penetration of Nemetschek software solutions portfolio comprising of Bluebeam and Solibri in the Indian market, fuelling the rapid growth of the AEC industry in India, driving innovation and digital transformation across the sector.

The collaboration is expected to provide a new impetus for Nemetschek software solutions as MicroGenesis, which has a deep understanding of the local market and its established customer base in India, brings profound insights into the urban development and commercial construction sectors.

Mr. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country Vice President, Nemetschek Group (Indian Subcontinent)

Mr. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country Vice President, Nemetschek Group (Indian Subcontinent) added, “At Nemetschek, we are committed to shaping the future of the built environment by empowering the industry with an alternative and innovative BIM enable solutions. India is an important market for us, and this partnership is another step towards demonstrating our commitment to investing in the region. Through this partnership, we would be able to continue to bring the globally renowned software solutions that will empower Indian AEC industry. Indian construction industry facing challenges to adopt right kind of tools & technologies to enhance their productivity, through this partnership with MicroGenesis we will be able to enhance our widespread reach within Indian market. We are very delighted to have MicroGenesis as our most preferred partner to promote our solutions BlueBeam & Solibri.”

The Indian AEC industry is forecasted to grow at 8.9% CAGR over the next five years. Increasing infra investments create an enormous demand for integrated digital solutions that would enhance project management and efficiency. This collaboration by Nemetschek India aims to cater to this growing demand of best software products with specific needs of the Indian market.

Mr. Thomas Jacob, Director, MicroGenesis CADSoft

Mr. Thomas Jacob, Director, MicroGenesis CADSoft commented on the partnership, “This collaboration with Nemetschek India comes at a pivotal time when the Indian AEC sector is undergoing rapid digitization. We are excited to bring Nemetschek’s globally recognized software solutions like Bluebeam and Solibri to the Indian market and believe our deep expertise in CAD and BIM, along with Nemetschek’s leading-edge technology, will create immense value for our customers. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of these innovative solutions, enabling Indian firms to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and project delivery.”

As India’s construction industry continues to grow, this collaboration between Nemetschek India and MicroGenesis CADSoft will encourage innovation and drive the adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies.

Mr. Manideep Saha, GM & Head of Channel Sales, Nemetschek Group – Indian Subcontinent

Mr. Manideep Saha, GM & Head of Channel Sales, Nemetschek India stated that,“We are very excited about our partnership with MicroGenesis CADSoft. Together we will significantly empower Indian AEC industry. By combining Nemetschek’s cutting-edge software solutions and domain expertise of MicroGenesis, we aim to provide comprehensive solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities in the sector. Our approach to project value proposition to our customer fits very well with similar mind set of MicroGenesis.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Nemetschek

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 92