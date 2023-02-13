NEC Corporation Partners with AVIT to Enable Students, Researchers and Faculties in the Field of AI/ML

- Advertisement - -

NEC Corporation India (NEC India), a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AVIT (Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology) for a comprehensive education program for tech aspirants. The MoU will help students and researchers achieve their full potential across diverse workloads by establishing a dedicated AI/ML and HPC lab on the campus. The MoU was signed by Mr Deepak Jha, GM, NEC Corporation India and Mr. G. Selvakumar, Principal, AVIT. Mr. Deepak Jha, General Manager & Head, Artificial Intelligence Platform, NEC India

Mr. Deepak Jha, General Manager & Head, Artificial Intelligence Platform, NEC India, said, “The joint education programme will create industry-ready professionals. The students will learn profound technological concepts, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, as well as domain expertise. The Union Budget 2023, with its focus on making AI in India for India, industry-academia partnerships and youth upskilling, has reinforced our commitment to knowledge and skill sharing with future tech aspirants. With this MOU, we look forward to making the youth self-reliant on emerging technologies.”

Mr. G. Selvakumar, Principal, AVIT, said, “Curating blended educational frameworks is the future, and we believe that along with NEC India, we can expose our students to world-class technological innovation and real-world problem-solving acumen. We believe this will help groom them into becoming better technology professionals who will be equipped to navigate a dynamic workplace.”

As data analytics, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence continue to converge and evolve, the world is geared up for a new future. Through this partnership, NEC India aims to help students design solutions and stay on the leading edge of new and emerging technologies, while keeping pace with the constantly evolving landscape. The education programme aims to upskill and make 240 students industry prepared annually.

With the establishment of the NEC Vector Engine (VE) system-driven lab, NEC India aims to equip AVIT with the technology infrastructure required for the course and project work for job-oriented, hands-on training and research facilities.

