Nearly Half of Indian Enterprises Test Agentic AI Solutions as Workforce Transformation Accelerates – IDC

Nearly half of Indian enterprises are now testing agentic AI solutions, signaling a major shift in how organizations approach workforce transformation and enterprise automation. According to the IDC report Augmenting Human Capabilities: The Role of Agentic AI in the Future of Work in India, agentic AI, defined by its ability to act autonomously, learn continuously, and operate with contextual intelligence is emerging as a transformative force at the heart of digital innovation

According to the report, tech vendors will discover exclusive insights into how Indian enterprises are experimenting, investing, and scaling agentic AI solutions across their IT and workforce landscapes.

Why this report matters for tech vendors:

Uncover untapped demand – The report reveals that while most Indian organizations are still in early exploration, nearly 50% are actively testing agentic AI through PoCs. Now is the time for vendors to position their offerings for early enterprise traction.

Understand integration trends – Agentic AI is moving beyond chatbots to become embedded within core business systems, reshaping enterprise IT and unlocking high-value, high-autonomy workflows. This creates new opportunities for integration, services, and partnerships.

Align with investment priorities – With rising spend focused on building secure, compliant, and scalable agentic AI interfaces, tech vendors who understand these shifting priorities will be better positioned to influence budget allocations and purchasing decisions.

Enable your clients’ transformation – The report outlines the evolving needs of enterprises shifting from isolated automation to orchestrated AI-native systems. Vendors who align their portfolios with this shift can become strategic transformation partners.

Spot high-impact use cases & key players – The report identifies key agentic AI use cases across functions and industries, along with a snapshot of the emerging vendor landscape. This is valuable intelligence for competitive benchmarking and go-to-market strategy.

Prepare for what’s next – From changing workforce models to the creation of new job roles, tech vendors will gain insights into how to futureproof their offerings in a world where AI and humans collaborate more closely than ever.

Ms. Neha Gupta, senior research manager, Digital Business and AI Strategies, IDC India

“Agentic AI is not just another tech trend; it represents a paradigm shift in how people work and how enterprises operate,” says Ms. Neha Gupta, senior research manager, Software and IT Services, IDC India. “Technology providers need to understand where the enterprise market is headed and how to play a leading role in shaping it,” Gupta adds.

In India’s rapidly evolving AI landscape, a well-informed go-to-market (GTM) strategy is critical for tech vendors looking to scale their presence and impact. This report offers practical, data-driven insights to help vendors align with enterprise priorities, tailor engagement strategies, and sharpen their market positioning. Whether you’re a platform provider, ISV, system integrator, or consulting firm, the findings serve as a strategic compass to identify growth opportunities and meet the rising demand for agentic AI solutions.

