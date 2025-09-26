NCN Magazine September 2025

- Advertisement -

The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 Event with Special Focus on the Technology & Market Trends in Printing and MPS Industry Concluded on a Forward-Looking Note

The 2nd NCN PrintTech Summit & Awards 2025 event with special focus on technology and market trends in the printing segment and the MPS held on September 3rd (10 AM to 5 PM) conducted by NCN at Hotel Suryaa in New Delhi concluded on a forward-looking note. The event was attended by the representatives of printer vendors, business partners and representatives from FAIITA, CMDA-Delhi, PCAIT and several other IT associations.

The event included 2 engaging Panel Discussions on the topics providers who shared their valuable insights, market forecasts, the challenges and opportunities in the printer segment and the MPS.

1. The Latest Technology & Market Trends in the Printing Industry, and 2. The opportunities in MPS space and the different print solutions offered by printer brands. The panelists included executives from the leading printer brands and MPS

NCN conveys special thanks to all those who supported and those attended the event to make it successful.

