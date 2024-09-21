Ncn Magazine September 2024

- Advertisement -

This month’s main focus is on the recent show Infocomm 2024 which saw groundbreaking innovations in AV, proAV, microLED, signage and more.

Today AV is one of the fastest growing segments in India and also across the world. The India audio visual hardware market generated revenue of USD 14,130.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27,204.9 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. Advancements in areas such as 4K, 8K video technologies, and immersive audio systems, wireless technology and IoT integration are enabling more sophisticated and user-friendly AV solutions.

Today, AI has become an indispensable feature of most tech products. Infocomm 2024, as the leading platform for the brands to showcase and promote their IT products, witnessed record number of exhibitors as well as visitors. NCN visited the expo and interacted with the executives of the several leading brands in their stalls and took their comments on their showcased products and their opinions about the importance of the show.

