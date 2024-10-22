Ncn Magazine October 2024

- Advertisement -

NCN Wishes All the Readers a Grand and Bright Diwali 2024

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

NCN wishes you all great Dussehra & Diwali celebrations with religious fervor and gaiety! May this Diwali be the beginning of new light, success and prosperity in your personal and professional fi elds and in your families!

This month’s main focus is on Displays Market, Opportunities and Forecast. Signifi cant adoption of signage and interactive displays by various industry verticals, including healthcare, education, sports and entertainment for the purpose of branding, advertisement and broadcasting has infl uenced the Indian Display market positively. The successful adoption of digitalization, automation, artifi cial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) across various industries in India, promotes substantial adoption of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and Light Emitting Diode (LED) displays and replacement of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Cathode Ray Tube Displays in various applications for TVs, video wall, and digital signage applications, thereby accentuating the demand. India Display Market size is forecast to reach $18.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. So this is the right time to exploit the opportunity for vendors and partners.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

