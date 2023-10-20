NCN Magazine October 2023

- Advertisement - -

NCN wishes all the readers, vendors and partners a pious, happy and grand Dussehra and Diwali!

Dear Readers,

NCN wishes all the readers, vendors and partners a pious, happy and grand Dussehra and Diwali!

This month’s cover story focuses on gaming monitors. A high-quality monitor is crucial in gaming for several reasons. Firstly, it enhances the overall gaming experience by delivering crisp, vibrant visuals, ensuring every detail is clear and immersive. A good monitor also minimizes the input lag and off ers high refresh rates, enabling smoother and more responsive gameplay

We wish on this Diwali a new era will dawn in your lives bringing new light, hope, success and prosperity into your lives and into the lives of your dear ones.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.