NCN Magazine November 2025

This month’s cover story covers the fast growing Value-Added Distribution (VAD) in India driven by accelerated digital transformation across the industries like IT, cybersecurity, cloud services, and e-commerce. Value-Added Distributors are shifting from the traditional ‘box-pushing’ model to providing essential strategic services such as technical expertise, pre-sales support, post-sales implementation, and tailored solutions to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) navigate India’s complex market. Today, clients want long-term assistance from the distributor; continuous upgrading and updating support for their operations; and consultancy on what IT infrastructure they exactly need, to help them to save space, cut costs, and improve efficiency. That is what the Value-Added Distributors are expected to provide in association with SIs. Key growth areas for Value-Added Distributors include cybersecurity, AI, cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT, serving sectors like BFSI, healthcare, and e-commerce. VAD is expected to expand further with more distributors entering this area in the coming years.

