NCN Magazine November 2023

- Advertisement - -

NCN Wishes all the Readers and Partners an Eventful Festive Season!

Dear Readers,

NCN wishes all the readers, vendors and partners a grand Festive Season.

This month’s cover story focuses on gaming headphones. India headset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2023-2028, including gaming and general headsets.

The quality of headphones make a big diff erence when playing games, so it is necessary to check the build quality, how comfortable they are, how they sound, and if the microphone is overall good or not, before you make a purchase. Whether you like to get immersed in the game with music or sound eff ects or if you need to hear every energy footstep, choosing the right pair of headphones can be a daunting task. The great audio can be a genuine help in competitive games too. The story on Gaming Headphones suggests you the best gaming headphones in India.

Next, AI is catching up everywhere. In APAC the annual global spending on Artifi cial Intelligence, including software, hardware, services, and the related systems, is expected to reach USD 78 Billion by 2027. India is also going to be one of the leading spenders on AI.

We wish this festive season brings new light, hope, success and prosperity into your professional & personal lives and into the lives of your dear ones.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.