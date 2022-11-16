NCN Magazine November 2022

- Advertisement - -

Gaming monitors need to have higher contrast, brightness and depth of color compared to standard monitors

This month’s main story deals with gaming monitors. Gaming monitors differ greatly from general-purpose monitors in many ways. In other words, if your priority is gaming, you should get a monitor designed for games, rather than a cheaper general-purpose display. Sure, you can still enjoy gaming on one of the general displays, but it won’t be the same. Gaming monitors are better than ‘regular’ monitors for gamers and are designed from the ground up optimized for video game performance, whether on PC or console.

The right gaming monitors are needed to enhance the gaming experience. Gaming monitors will have more crisp images with HDR (high dynamic range) compared to standard monitors. The best gaming monitors, therefore, have higher contrast, brightness, and depth of color.

