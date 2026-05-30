NCN Magazine May 2026

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The 18th NCN-ICT Channel Partners Summit & Innovative Product Awards 2025 Event Concluded on an Inspiring Note

Dear Readers,

The exciting annual event, The 18th NCN-ICT Summit & Innovative Products Awards 2025 concluded on a Grand Scale on May 22 at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi. Over 400 guests including vendors, partners, brand representatives and IT association representatives took in the event that started at 11 AM with and concluded at 10 PM with singing and cocktail & dinner. The day session included 5 engaging Panel Discussions where several prominent technocrats, brand representatives and entrepreneurs shared their insights and advice. Nearly 300 awards were handed over (including those in the morning and evening sessions) to the leading individuals, brands, products, services, etc cutting across the ICT verticals for their performances in the year 2025.

The evening session included a groundbreaking ROUND TABLE chaired by Shri. Praveen Khandelwal, MP and Founder & Secretary-General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), government representatives and domestic IT products manufacturers.

We convey our hearty thanks to all the partners, award winners, panelists and the company representatives for their active participation to make the 18th NCN-ICT Partners Summit & Innovative Products Awards 2026 event engaging, interesting and fulfilling! We specially thank the brands and partners who generously and actively supported the event.

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