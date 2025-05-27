NCN Magazine May 2025

- Advertisement -

The 17th NCN-ICT Channel Partners Summit & Innovative Product Awards 2025 Event Concluded on an Exciting Note

The exciting annual event, The 17th NCN-ICT Summit & Innovative Products Awards 2025 concluded on a Grand Scale on May 16 at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi. The day session included The NCNICT Summit and Gaming Insight Awards 2025 event and the evening session was committed to the 17th Innovative Products Awards 2025. Over 400 guests including vendors, partners, brand representatives and IT association representatives took in the twin events that started at 11 AM with and concluded at 10 PM with entertainment and cocktail & dinner. The day session also included 5 engaging Panel Discussions where several prominent technocrats, brand representatives and entrepreneurs shared their insights and advice. Nearly 200 awards were handed over (including those in the morning and evening sessions) to the leading individuals, brands, products, services, etc cutting across the ICT verticals for their performances in the year 2024.

Next, the Computex 2025 witnessed record number of exhibitors, visitors, conferences, vendor-partner deals and awards.

NCN conveys a hearty thanks to all the partners, award winners, panelists and the company representatives for their active participation to make the 17th NCN-ICT Summit & Innovative Products Awards 2025 event engaging, interesting and fulfilling! NCN takes this occasion to specially thank the brands and partners who generously and actively supported the event.

