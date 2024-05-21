Ncn Magazine May 2024

- Advertisement -

The Memory & Storage Segment is Expected to Grow Significantly Until and Beyond 2030!

The Memory Market size is estimated at USD 148.95 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 215.13 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period (2024-2029). With India being one of the biggest and fastest growing economies, a similar or higher growth is expected in the Indian memory segment. The enormous growth in the number and variety of devices such as data centers, smartphones, PCs, smart TVs, gaming devices, and the increasing trend of employing arti昀椀cial intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT), all set to drive the demand for memory products to the new levels.

Next, as the world eagerly embraces the boundless possibilities of AI, connectivity, and immersive experiences, COMPUTEX 2024 [to be held from June 4 to 7] in Taipei, Taiwan, emerges as the nexus of innovation, connecting visionaries, industry leaders, and enthusiasts alike. The show will have 1500 exhibitors and 50,000 visitors from across the world.

NCN wishes that new government at the center will be industry-friendly and take the Make in India to the Next Level!

