NCN Magazine March 2026

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The 2nd Indian ICT Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026 and 2nd Tech Partner Summit 2026 Events Concluded on an Inspiring Note

Dear Readers & Partners,

Greetings from the NCN Magazine and Roy Mediative Group!

We are pleased to inform you that Roy Mediative successfully organized the 2nd Indian ICT Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026 event in the day session and The 2nd Tech Partner Summit 2026 in the evening session on February 27th jointly conducted by CMDA-Delhi (Registered) and Roy Mediative in the evening session on February 27th at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi, which was attended by several prominent women leaders who represented mobility, IT and other sectors from across the country.

The day event featured keynote addresses, insightful panel discussions and presentations highlighting the growing role played by the women in the industry. Over 60 women leaders, from different industry segments, including IT and Mobility, were recognized and awarded for their contributions and achievements in the industry.

The 2nd Tech Partner Summit 2026 held on February 27th (conducted in the evening) included an engaging Panel Discussion and awards presentation to leading brands and partners in the IT industry.

It was an honor to see Shri Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament and Founder & Secretary-General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT); Smt. Shikha Rai, MLA, Greater Kailash Assembly Constituency and Advocate at Supreme Court of India; and Smt. Yogita Singh, Chairperson – Central Zone, MCD, Vice President, Mahila Morcha and Ward Councilor, Kalkaji attending and speaking at the events.

Our hearty thanks to all the partners who generously supported the event, the dignitaries, Guests of Honor, panelists and partners who actively participated to make the event successful and grand.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

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