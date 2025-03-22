NCN Magazine March 2025

- Advertisement -

Roy Mediative Hosts the Indian ICT Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025 & The Tech Partner Summit 2025 in Grand Manner

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Roy Meidiative (the publisher of Mobility India, NCN and Imaging Solution magazines) organized The Indian ICT Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2025 on March 7th [11 AM to 5 PM] at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi. The event was attended by nearly 100 women leaders and their representatives. Over 50 awards were given away to the women leaders for their performances and achievements.

We felt honored by the presence of Shri Praveen Khandalwal, MP for Chandni Chowk (New Delhi) constituency and The National Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders; and Smt. Shikha Rai (Member of Legislative Assembly – Delhi (Greater Kailash Constituency)) and Advocate at Supreme Court.

On the same day [March 7] evening [7 PM to 10 PM], we hosted The Tech Partner Summit 2025 with Special Focus on Printing & MPS in association with CMDA-Delhi (Registered). Over 150 ICT vendors and partners including executive members from CMDA-Delhi, PCAIT, PACT and other associations attended the event.

Roy Mediative conveys heartiest thanks to all the women leaders, CMDA-Delhi and other partners for making the events grand and successful.

