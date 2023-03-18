NCN Magazine March 2023

- Advertisement - -

NCN Wishes All Women Entrepreneurs, Executives and Workers a Grand Success and Bright Future!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from the NCN Magazine! Hope you have all enjoyed Holi with colors and fun!

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, we congratulate all the women entrepreneurs, executives as well as all other women for their hard work, contributions, and achievements and wish them a great and successful future.

Though today less than 10% of the senior executives in the IT industry (as well as in other industries) are women, the figure is gradually increasing, signifying a bright future for them. This issue also covers the top gaming laptops in India.

In the Financial Year 2022-23, the government gave several reductions in taxes and it is expected to increase the buying power of the consumers which in turn is expected to boost the sales and revenues for the businesses and industry. We also

wish the FY2022-23 will take the Make in India program to the next level.

NCN wishes all its readers and industry partners a prosperous and successful FY2023-24.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.