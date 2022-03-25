NCN Magazine March 2022

NCN Wishes You All a Prosperous & Successful FY2022-23

Dear Readers,

NCN wishes you all a Prosperous & Successful FY2022-23. All industries, including ICT industry, sees the FY2022-23 as a year of recovery with 9% GDP growth rate with pent up demands restrained during the last two years as a result of Covid now driving up the growth.

This month’s cover story deals with trends in the laptop markets. In spite of downturn in most industries and most productlines in the ICT industry, laptop market is the one segment that showed only upward trend. Work From Home & Study From Home trends that took off in 2020 driven by Covid have dramatically pushed up the demand for laptops. Next, digital gaming has moved from a pastime activity to professional and career activity, hence, the demand for gaming laptops is soaring now. The trending demand for laptops is expected to continue for several years to come. Now, the laptop providers are coming up with devices that pack more features in lesser space and weight with higher memory capacity and speeds, all still within the affordable price ranges.