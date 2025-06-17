NCN Magazine June 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Driven by Rapid digitization, Digital Storage Set to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Partners and Brands

Dear Readers,

First, our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the recent catastrophic crash of the Air India plane near Ahmedabad. May their souls Rest In Peace; may God give solace and strength to the kin of the victims to bear the tragedy and carry on.

This month’s cover story is focused on the opportunities in the digital storage sector. The speedy rise of digitalization across sectors in India has brought about an unprecedented explosion of data creation. Corporates across industries, like retail, banking, healthcare, and entertainment, are extensively moving their operations to digital platforms, leveraging cutting edge technologies to drive efficiency, customer interactions, and decision-making. The surge in e-commerce websites, social networking sites, online payment gateways, and video streaming sites has led to an exponential growth in data traffic. Additionally, the increasing use of IoT devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics has further accelerated the data explosion, as these technologies constantly collect, process, and store large amounts of structured and unstructured data. All these developments ensure bountiful of opportunities to the partners and vendors in the storage space.

We wish all safety, good health, happiness and success!

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 109