Ncn Magazine June 2024

The CCTV Market Expected to Grow Significantly Until and Beyond 2030!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

This month’s main story covers the leading CCTV camera brands and their profiles. With offices and homes growing more and more security conscious, the CCTV market is expected to grow at decent rate up to 2030 and most probably beyond that. Today, CCTVs have become an important proof to nail the robbers and criminals.

On the gaming side, we covered some of the best gaming cabinets available in India. Gaming cabinet is one of the key components that is often ignored by the gamers who are more focused on memory, speed, latency, keyboard, mouse and other aspects of the gaming PC. However, for the components to cool fast, keep the dust accumulation and unwanted noise at minimum and to help the gaming PC run smoothly, the right cabinet is a must.

Coming to the political scene, the results of the Lok Saba Elections 2024 have been a bit stunning and unexpected, but the ICT industry hopes the new government and its allies at the center will continue the industry-friendly and Make in India-driving policies, and support the ICT industry alongside other industries to grow and expand.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

