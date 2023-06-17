NCN Magazine June 2023

- Advertisement - -

Display Market is Booming with the Increasing Demand for High Resolution, High Refresh Rates, and Growing Trend of Gaming!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from the NCN Magazine!

In this issue, we are covering a story on displays with comments from some of the leading display brands. When it comes to displays, demand for higher resolution, refresh rates, and screen-sizes is increasing in gaming, entertainment, and other sectors. The display market in India is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by factors such as the escalating demand for superior visuals and the increased adoption of displays across diverse sectors like gaming, education, and entertainment. OLED monitors are the most desired by the gamers, when it comes to gaming as they give needs high clarity and quick response, better contrast, color accuracy, and energy effi ciency than traditional LCD displays.

The other story is on gaming laptops. Gaming laptops are not the ones, you can select randomly. The selection depends on the kind of games you play, duration you spend playing games, storage capacity you require in your gaming laptop, and so on. The story on gaming laptops casts light on how one can choose the laptop he needs.

