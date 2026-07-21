NCN Magazine July 2026

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The India’s Security & Surveillance Market is Set for Robust Growth for Several Years to Come

Dear Readers and Friends,

Greetings from NCN!

This month’s cover story is on the Security & Surveillance segment. The India CCTV Camera Market size is projected at US$2.4 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach US$8.2 Bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of about 19.1% between 2026 and 2033.

Demand is driven by rapid urbanization, smart city investments, and heightened security awareness across commercial, residential, and public infrastructure projects. Technological shifts toward IP, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-based storage are further boosting value per installation, expanding addressable revenue beyond hardware into software and services. This expected robust growth is a great opportunity for vendors and partners.

On global political front, the re-escalation of war between Iran and US has put an end to the short relief the world experienced. The economy and business have been suffering a lot for the past 4 months. The impact of the recent escalation of Gulf War on inflation, and the rate of INR vs USD remains uncertain.

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