NCN Magazine July 2025

India Power Solutions Market will Continue to Grow at a Decent Rate for Another Decade and Probably Beyond!

This month’s cover story is on the opportunities in the India Power Solutions market. The rapid expansion of datacenters, healthcare segment and office sectors in India is driving the adoption of power solutions in a big way. As per research reports, the power solutions segment is expected to grow at rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2025-2033. With the increasing costs of power production, the latest trend is to partly compensate the energy demand through solar power, so power solutions companies are designing hybrid systems to integrate solar power. Next, AI is transforming the power solutions landscape—from generation and distribution to consumption, driving greater efficiency, sustainability, and security across the energy ecosystem; and is enabling predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and real-time energy management—resulting in reduced costs and improved reliability. The advances in power semiconductor technology, especially with Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), are allowing for smaller, more efficient, and higher-capacity power electronics. To put it in a nutshell, the power solutions segment is set to grow at a decent rate offering business opportunities to the providers as well as partners in the coming decades.

