Ncn Magazine July 2024

The 16th NCN-ICT Channel Partners Summit & Innovative Product Awards 2024 Event Concluded on a Grand Scale

The exciting annual event, The 16th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Products Awards 2024 concluded on a Grand Scale on June 28 at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi. The day session included The NCN-ICT Summit and Gaming Insight Awards 2024 event and the evening session was committed to the 16th Innovative Products Awards 2024. Over 400 guests including vendors, partners, brand representatives and IT association representatives took in the twin events that started at 11 AM and concluded at 10 PM with entertainment and cocktail & dinner. Nearly 200 awards were handed over (including those in the morning and evening sessions) to the leading individuals, brands, products, services, etc cutting across the ICT verticals for their performances in the year 2023. The day session also included 4 engaging panel discussions.

A hearty NCN thanks to all the partners, award winners, panelists and company representatives for their active participation to make the event engaging and interesting! NCN takes this opportunity to specially thank the brands and partners who generously and actively supported the event.

