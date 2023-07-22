NCN Magazine July 2023

- Advertisement - -

Unleashing the Potential: The Evolving Landscape of the Indian AV Market

Dear Readers,

AV tech is growing in India is intertwined with a 7.4 percent CAGR from 2020 through 2025 while the Americas and EMEA play catch-up with growth at 4.7 percent and 4.5 percent respectively. This means that in 2025, APAC pro AV revenue is forecasted at $126 billion, compared to $108 billion for the Americas and $81 billion for EMEA. Report extensively covers market segmentation by type (products and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Furthermore, the report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021.

The global decline in the pro AV industry in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, growth is expected to resume in 2021.AV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 113.26 billion-high-end AV design and build integration services by bringing global standards to the Indian market.Major focus will be on making the technology more accessible and help the government bodies & companies to provide services and grow using Audio Visual technology integrations.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.