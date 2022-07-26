NCN Magazine July 2022

- Advertisement - -

The Much Awaited 14th NCN-ICT India Summit & Innovative Product Awards Night 2022 is Here Again!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

It is a great pleasure to announce that we are conducting our Much Awaited 14th NCN ICT India Summit & Innovati ve Product Awards Night 2022 on Aug 26, 2022 and it would be a great feeling to see all our dear industry partner-friends during the event. We have been noticing a peak level of enthusiasm from the partners to participate in the event this year.

Next, this month’s cover story discusses the growing popularity of SSDs which are gradually replacing HDDs. As we all know, SSDs have several advantages such as high speed, low latency, long life, silent operation due to the absence of moving parts, compactness, etc, compared HDDs. With the growing demand and mass production of SSDs, their prices are expected to come down further and SSDs will soon start competing with HDDs in every segment in terms prices as well as adoption. The other stories include the Top Gaming Cases and the Top Gaming Eye Glasses.

NCN wishes all its readers a Happy Rakshabandhan (on Aug 11) and a Great 75th India’s Independence Day (on Aug 15, 2022).

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com