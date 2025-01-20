NCN Magazine January 2025

- Advertisement -

India’s Motherboard Market Soars: A Closer Look at the Rapid Growth and Future Projections

As we step into 2025, NCN extends its warmest wishes to all our readers and partners for a year filled with success and prosperity. The dawn of a new year is always a time for reflection – to look back on the achievements of the past, and to learn from the challenges we faced in 2024. With those lessons in hand, let us now move forward, energized and determined to implement new plans and strategies, building on both our triumphs and setbacks.

This month’s Cover Story delves into the rapidly expanding motherboard market in India, which is growing at a pace that outstrips the global average. In 2023, the global motherboard market was valued at USD 12.5 Billion, and it is projected to reach USD 14.6 Billion by 2024, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.20%. By 2032, the industry is expected to hit USD 44.4 Billion.

