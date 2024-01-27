NCN Magazine January 2024

- Advertisement - -

NCN wishes all the readers and partners a Happy Christmas & Successful New Year 2024!

Dear Readers,

NCN wishes all the readers, vendors and partners a Happy & Successful New Year 2024!

With the dawn of year 2024, the economy seems to be buoyant and all the parameters looking upwards! This year, AI and ML are expected to dominate the IT and other industries. All the partners’ eyes are now on the forthcoming budget 2024- 25, which everyone hopes to be industry-friendly and progressive.

We wish the year 2024 will bring happiness, success and prosperity to all the readers and partners.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.