NCN Magazine January 2023

On the global front, when everybody was celebrating Christmas 2022 and the dawn of New Year 2023, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan were grappling with a massive Covid wave which is expected to continue till the end of Feb 2023. Since the Indian IT industry depends mostly on the hardware imports from these countries, the on-going Covid wave there might affect the availability and supply and push up costs. However, most observers believe the impact of Covid on the imports will be short and marginal this year.

This month’s main story is on the best gaming laptops. As we all know compared to a normal laptop a gaming laptop needs to have low latency, high memory, clear monitor, better cooling system and a reasonable cost. Hope this story will help you to pick up the right gaming laptop according to your needs and tastes.

We hope things will get better on all fronts in the industry soon.

