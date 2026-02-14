NCN Magazine February 2026

- Advertisement -

NCN Hosts The 2nd ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards and The 2nd Tech Printer Summit & Awards 2026

Dear Readers and Friends,

Greetings from NCN!

We are excited to inform you all that the NCN Magazine is hosting The 2nd NCN ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 (11 AM to 5 PM) and The 2nd NCN Tech Printer Summit & Awards 2026 (6 PM to 9 PM) on February 27 at Hotel Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi – 110025.

The 2nd ICT Women Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 will include 2 panel discussions on how women leaders and executives are making strides in the Indian ICT industry, challenges they face and the road ahead. Awards will be given to the women leaders who stood out for their achievements and performances in the year 2025.

The 2nd NCN Tech Partner Summit 2026 will include a panel discussion during which leading supply chain partners and representatives of the brands in the printing industry will share their insights. And the outstanding printer brands and partners will be awarded for their achievements in the year 2025.

We thank the women leaders, printer brands and partners for their participation and support in our previous events. With their valuable support, we are sure to make this even better.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

