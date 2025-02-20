NCN Magazine February 2025

- Advertisement -

The Industry Finds the Union Budget 2025-26 seen as Growth-Driver Overall!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

This issue we are covering the comments of the industry leaders on the much awaited Union Budget 2025-26.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is going to be a growth driver, with a transformative focus on manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and technological innovation. The government’s commitment to the National Manufacturing Mission strengthens the ‘Make in India’ initiative, positioning India as a global leader in production and technology. By fostering innovation, enhancing skills through National Centres of Excellence, and supporting MSMEs and startups, the budget is laying the groundwork for a competitive and self-reliant economy. The budget’s twitter.com/swapanroy emphasis on AI, digital transformation, and advancements in sectors such as video security and electronics further underscores India’s readiness for the digital age.

With these initiatives, India is poised for an inclusive, innovation-driven future, paving the way for global leadership in manufacturing, technology, and economic resilience.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 72