NCN Magazine February 2023

The ICT Industry Believes the Union Budget 2023-24 will Drive Growth

The annual budget released by the government always impacts the growth and dynamics of all the industries. This month’s cover story is all about the opinions of the ICT industry leaders on the Union Budget 2023-24.

ICT industry feels this year’s budget as a strong eff ort to consolidate the Indian economy in post-pandemic. Raising the personal tax exemption limit and incentives to domestic manufacturers are expected to boost consumption and drive the industry.

Next, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria where over 50,000 died and twice that number injured. May God give the people of Turkey and Syria the fortitude to face the tragedy, recover and carry forward.

