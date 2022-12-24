NCN Magazine December 2022

- Advertisement - -

NCN Wishes You a Happy Year-End 2022

Dear Readers,

Greetings from the NCN Magazine!

Hope you all enjoyed the festive season and are looking forward to an exciting year-end of 2022.

This month’s cover story lists the best gaming memory cards below Rs. 5000. Looking back at 2021 we saw many positive changes—shipping charges from abroad have come down partly compensating the increases in prices due to increase in the value of USD vs INR, availability of goods from abroad too improved, markets saw increases in demand and overall the situation is limping back to the normal levels.

Make in India gradually taking off and today we are able to substitute a part of products which were being imported earlier. With more IT companies expecting to set up their domestic manufacturing plants in India in the coming years, future looks bright for Make in India.

We hope things will get better on all fronts in the industry in the coming year.

NCN wishes all the best in your business and personal lives.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.