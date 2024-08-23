Friday, August 23, 2024
spot_img
ISSUES

Ncn Magazine August 2024

By NCN News Network
0
103
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

The Security & Surveillance Market Expected to Grow Significantly Until and Beyond 2030!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

NCN wishes a great and inspiring Independence Day to all the industry players!

This month’s cover story is focused on the fast growing Security & Surveillance segment which includes the opinions, comments and analysis of some of the leading Security & Surveillance brands. With offices and homes growing more and more security-conscious, the CCTV market is expected to grow at an impressive rate up to 2030 and probably beyond. Today, CCTVs have become important tools to nail down the robbers and criminals.

The Union Budget 2024-25 is finally out. We listed the comments of some of the leading players in the ICT industry on the Union Budget. The ICT industry views the latest budget twitter.com/swapanroy www.acer.com as a positive one that drives the industry forward, creates lots of jobs to the youth, empowers women and takes the Make in India to the next level.

We wish the vendors and partners in the ICT industry will make best use of the governmental support and take their businesses to the next level.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 107
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Zendesk launches Relay to deliver proactive bulk messaging
Next article
Thermaltake Announces The Tower 600 Series Chassis with Hidden-Connector Motherboard Support
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative