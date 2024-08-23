Ncn Magazine August 2024

- Advertisement -

The Security & Surveillance Market Expected to Grow Significantly Until and Beyond 2030!

Dear Readers,

Greetings from NCN Magazine!

NCN wishes a great and inspiring Independence Day to all the industry players!

This month’s cover story is focused on the fast growing Security & Surveillance segment which includes the opinions, comments and analysis of some of the leading Security & Surveillance brands. With offices and homes growing more and more security-conscious, the CCTV market is expected to grow at an impressive rate up to 2030 and probably beyond. Today, CCTVs have become important tools to nail down the robbers and criminals.

The Union Budget 2024-25 is finally out. We listed the comments of some of the leading players in the ICT industry on the Union Budget. The ICT industry views the latest budget twitter.com/swapanroy www.acer.com as a positive one that drives the industry forward, creates lots of jobs to the youth, empowers women and takes the Make in India to the next level.

We wish the vendors and partners in the ICT industry will make best use of the governmental support and take their businesses to the next level.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

