NCN Magazine August 2022

The 14th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2022 Event Concluded on a Grand Scale

The exciting annual event, The 14th NCN-ICT Summit and Innovative Products Awards 2022 Concluded on a Grand Scale on Aug 26 at Hotel Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The day session included The NCN-ICT Summit and Gaming Insight Awards 2022 event and the evening session was committed to the 14th Innovative Products Awards 2022. Over 500 guests including vendors, partners, brand representatives and IT association representatives took in the twin events that started at 11 AM with national anthem and concluded at 10 PM with entertainment and cocktail & dinner. The leading brands and companies which gave presentations included: Dell, Ingram Micro, Kaspersky, Supertron, Digisol, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, Kingston, WD, BPE, Samsung, Iris, Lapcare, Crucial, Elista and Vertiv. Over 100 awards were handed over to the leading individuals, brands, products, services, etc cutting across the ICT verticals.

The following segments of awards were distributed during the day session: The Gaming Insight Awards 2021; and Top Partner Awards 2021.

The following segments of awards were distributed during the day session: The NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021 (divided into NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021; NCN Top Achiever Awards 202; NCN Special Awards 2021; and NCN Editor Choice Awards 2021.

NCN thanks all the partners, award winners, panelists and company representatives for their active participation to make the event engaging and interesting. NCN especially thanks the brands and partners who generously and actively supported the event.

