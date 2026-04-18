NCN Magazine April 2026

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The 18th NCN-ICT Partners Summit and Awards 2025 Event is all Set to Rock in May in New Delhi !

Dear Readers,

NCN Magazine wishes all the industry Partners & Readers a Successful & Prosperous Financial Year 2026-27!

We are excited to inform the partners and industry players that our 18th NCN-ICT India Partners Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2025 event is all set to rock in May at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi-110025, in continuation of our annual tradition to conduct this event as an interactive and recognition platform every year, with the cooperation and support of our esteemed partners.

Our heartiest thanks to all the partners who actively supported and participated in our last year’s 17th NCN-ICT Partners Summit and Awards 2025 event to make it grand and successful. This year too, we are looking forward to active participation from our esteemed partners and friends in the event, as they do every year, to make it grand and successful.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

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