NCN Magazine April 2025

The 17th NCN-ICT Partners Summit and Awards 2025 Event is all Set to Rock on May 16, 2025 in New Delhi!

Dear Readers,

NCN Magazine wishes all the industry Partners & Readers a Successful & Prosperous Financial Year 2025-26!

The FY2024-25 overall closed positively without serious shakeups in the economy. India also made significant progress in the direction of Make in India. The only recent shock has been a slew of tariffs imposed by the US President, Mr. Donald Trump, on several products exported from India to US. However, most industry observers believe that the effects of these tariff wars would be temporary and a passing phase without much long-term impact.

Next, we are excited to inform the partners and industry players that our 17th NCN-ICT India Partners Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2025 event is all set to rock on May 16, 2025 at Hotel Suryaa, New Delhi-110025, in continuation of our annual tradition to conduct this event as an interactive and recognition platform every year with the cooperation and support of our esteemed partners.

We are looking forward to active participation from our esteemed partners and friends in the event, as they do every year, to make it grand and successful.

