NCN Magazine April 2022

The Indian Gaming Industry is Booming as Never Before Offering a Host of Opportunities

The Indian Gaming Industry is on a rising trend and can be segmented into Mobile, Console, and PC gaming. The Indian gaming market was es mated at USD 1.02 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.83% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. With one of the world’s largest youth populations, India is all set to become one of the world’s leading markets for gaming solutions.

There has been an exponential rise in the number of serious gamers and demand for gaming solutions and it is expected to fuel the growth in demand for local game development, gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, etc. The market is expected to move towards value-driven consumption. There are going to be more gaming tournaments to attract new gaming talent.

We hope partners will take advantage of the growing trend of digital gaming to add new growth to their businesses.