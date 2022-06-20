Natural Battery Technologies Announces Li-ion Inverter Batteries with a Solar Power Storage Function

- Advertisement -

Natural Battery Technologies has announced the launch of lithium-ion (Li-ion) based inverter batteries for home and commercial use that also doubles up as a solar-energy storage system. Headquartered in Rajasthan, Natural Battery Technologies is spearheading the Li-ion battery and clean energy segment, their latest product is a versatile inverter capable of optimizing energy storage for various use cases; hence, it can function as a small home inverter to a large-scale grid energy storage system. This is touted to be the future of energy storage business that aligns with the clean energy and sustainable business.

Natural Battery Technologies’ lithium-ion-based inverter batteries store high volumes of power with a range of steady output that ranges from 1kVA to 50kVA; thus, they are ideal for use as UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply). They are safe to keep in any setting and can last up to ten times longer than Lead Acid alternatives. Li-ion batteries are also leakproof and spill-proof; they work efficiently as Telecom Tower Energy Storage, GIS Backup batteries, etcetera; They offers customization with respect to the battery storage capacity as desired by the client.

Puneet Jain, Founder of Natural Battery Technologies

According to Puneet Jain, Founder of Natural Battery Technologies, “The ideology of Natural Battery Technologies since inception has been to create sustainable and clean energy that does not compromise performance output. Our breakthrough innovations in Li-ion technology have been a major differentiator for us in this space.

In the words of Saurabh Patawari, Co-founder Natural Battery Technologies, “Our new inverter batteries have been developed as a safer alternative to lead-acid batteries that are not hazardous to the environment and have a very short life span than our Li-ion batteries, which last five times longer. Made for both home and commercial use, these are lean machines of solar energy storage with optimal power outflow.”

India’s lithium-ion battery market is expected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2027 and projected a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increasing recycling activities of lithium-ion batteries in the country are expected to secure the supply of raw materials and reduce the reliance on extracting materials from natural resources. Our breakthrough innovations in the Li-ion technology segment have been a major differentiator for us.

