National Video Game Day – Mapping the rise of India’s video gaming ecosystem in 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

India’s video game revolution has been steadily building, but in recent years, the country has firmly established itself as a key player in the global gaming landscape. According to the 2025 India Mobile Gaming Insights Report by Sensor Tower, India recorded 8.45 billion mobile game downloads in FY 2024 – 25, cementing its position at the top globally. While casual genres such as Simulation, Arcade, and Tabletop continue to lead in downloads due to their accessibility and cultural familiarity, it is core competitive genres like Shooters games that account for the majority of revenue. This is driven by deeper user engagement and increased in-game spending.

The ecosystem isn’t just growing on the player side but is also beginning to build its own games. A recent step in that direction came from Meta, which launched the Meta Gaming Accelerator, a dedicated incubator program to support small and medium game developers across India. At the inaugural WAVES Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, creators from the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) presented their in-development indie games to an audience of investors, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts. This marked a confident shift toward greater visibility and support for Indian-made intellectual property in the global gaming conversation.

While mobile remains the dominant platform for gaming in India, one of the most significant moments this year for the nation’s video games industry came from the PC and console space. This was led by NODWIN Gaming, a leader in South Asia’s esports and gaming ecosystem, along with Indie Game Utsav. At the Mumbai leg of Comic Con India, a NODWIN Gaming IP, the Indie Game Utsav x Steam Sale made headlines as more than 110 Indian-origin PC games were featured on the global Steam front page for the first time. At the same event, over 40 high-quality Indian PC and console games were showcased to fans and industry stakeholders on the Comic Con show floor.

Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN® Gaming

“India’s video game ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and a big part of that momentum comes from the indie developer community,” says Mr. Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming. “These creators are building fresh, culturally rooted experiences that deserve to be seen and celebrated. With Indie Game Utsav, the intent was to provide a platform where indie games could be experienced by a wider audience, not just gamers, but also publishers, content creators, and potential investors. It was a step toward making Indian-made games part of mainstream youth pop culture. As the ecosystem grows, it’s crucial we continue to create opportunities like this that nurture original IP and encourage risk-taking from our game creators.”

Supporting this initiative was Specter, India’s first-of-its-kind backend platform developed by Dirtcube Interactive. Specter provides tools for live ops, leaderboards, analytics, and more, allowing game studios to focus on creativity while scaling more quickly and efficiently.

“India’s video game ecosystem in 2025 is at a crucial inflection point. We’re seeing a surge in indie developers building original, culturally rooted games but to truly thrive, the ecosystem needs more than just creativity,” notes Mr. Pravan Parikh, Co-Founder & Product Lead, Dirtcube Interactive LLP. “It needs reliable infrastructure, reduced friction in scaling up, and platforms that help devs go from prototype to playable, and then from playable to profitable. Supporting initiatives like Indie Game Utsav is part of how we contribute to a healthier development ecosystem by listening, learning, and building around what developers actually need.”

Despite its mobile-heavy origins, India’s PC gaming scene is steadily gaining traction, supported by a growing middle class with higher disposable income. According to Niko Partners, more than 77% of Indian PC gamers increased their spending in Q1 2024, surpassing growth in both mobile and console gaming. As the economy continues to expand, the PC gaming market is expected to grow alongside it, creating new opportunities for developers and publishers.

Contributing to this momentum is CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers, which recently completed its first year in India. By offering tailored builds for both casual and competitive players, CyberPowerPC is helping make high-performance PC gaming more accessible and delivering a better experience for Indian gamers across a wide range of titles.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, COO, CyberPowerPC India

“For many of us, video games have been a constant, a way to connect with friends, compete with passion, unwind after a long day, and express who we are. It’s that deep, personal connection with games that we celebrate on Video Game Day. At CyberPowerPC, we’re proud to power those experiences, from the adrenaline rush of a clutch round to the joy of exploring new worlds,” comments Mr. Vishal Parekh, COO, CyberPowerPC India.

A defining aspect of India’s video game growth is the rising influence of content creators and esports athletes. According to Niko Partners, 57.2% of Indian gamers discover new games through streamers and influencers, making creator-driven content a vital part of the ecosystem’s expansion.

Mr. Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL

“India’s gaming ecosystem in 2025 is more vibrant and diverse than ever and creators play a crucial role in that growth. They’re not just entertainers; they’re storytellers who bridge the gap between developers and players, helping Indian games reach the mainstream by adding context, emotion, and community to the experience,” highlights Mr. Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, S8UL Esports.

S8UL, a global leader in esports and gaming content, is currently the only Indian team competing across 12 different esports titles and is home to some of the country’s most prominent gaming creators. These creators play a key role in driving discoverability, building engagement, and shaping the cultural acceptance of gaming in India.

With increasing government support, stronger engagement from players and developers, and growing visibility for Indian-made games, India’s video gaming market is well-positioned for continued growth. As the world’s largest mobile gaming market expands into PC, console, and indie game development, it is clear on National Video Game Day that the next chapter in India’s gaming story is only just beginning.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Video Game

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 170